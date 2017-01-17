Alphonse Puthren is just two movies old, but he has already made a mark in the Malayalam film industry. Both his films have rocked the box office in Kerala. The filmmaker, who has helmed the superhits Neram and Premam, is the father of the two-and-a-half-month old boy, Ethan Aleena Alphonse Puthren.

Alphonse recently invited his friends and family for the baptism ceremony of Ethan. The event was attended by many celebrities, including Mammootty, Dileep, Nivin Pauly, Jayasurya, Salim Kumar and Kunchacko Boban. Now, a four-minute 43-second highlight video of the ceremony has been posted online, which contains many visuals of the celebrities spending time with the baby.

The video by photographer Richard Antony has already gone viral on social media. The star-studded event was also attended by Nazriya Nazim, Renji Panicker, Joju George, Sharafudheen, Nadhirshah, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Baby Meenakshi, Aparna Balamurali, Justin John, Krishna Sankar, Siju Wilson, Priya Kunchacko, Meenakshi Dileep, directors Anwar Rasheed and Renjith.

On October 5, Alphonse Puthren had announced the baby's birth. He had also written a post on how excited he was on seeing the baby enter this world.

05 10 2016 he was born.

I was holding my wife's hand while the delivery was going on . It was nice to be there and see our doctor vijayalakshmi helping her deliver the baby . The doctor has helped deliver more than 1lakh 50,000 babies . Hope she is given some national award for her work. I saw him coming out and my wife crying in pain. Though the whole process was full of blood. The experience of the baby coming out and hearing the first cry in front of you is a really lovely experience. Then I saw him urinating like a man. Seeing Our son together was really :D :D :D :D :D and I'm proud to tell I'm inspired by my wife. I'm proud of my mother and father and I respect each n every mother , father and children in the world D :D :D :D :D My bow to everyone. Do bless my child with your love and care when you meet him later in your life smile :D and talk to him . He is one of your kind . Human :D :D :D :D :D

Alphonse married Aleena, the daughter of film producer Alwin Antony, in a star-studded function on August 22, 2015, at St Dominic church in Aluva, Kochi.

Watch the video here:

Check out the photos of the baptism ceremony and reception here:

