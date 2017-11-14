Comilla Victorians, after losing their first match of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2017, have won two matches on a trot. Now, the Victorians will be eager to win their third straight game as they face Chittagong Vikings at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The BPL 2017 might just have been 10 days old, but this is their second head-to-head encounter. The Victorians emerged victorious when they met last time in Sylhet, hence Vikings will be plotting revenge, and also look to secure their second win of the competition.

The Victorians looked a quality unit in their last match, as well, against Rajshahi Kings, who were outdone by their opponents' all-round brilliance. Another similar kind of performance from Mohammad Nabi's team will make life harder for the Vikings.

With the likes of Jos Buttler, Imrul Kayes, Dwayne Bravo and Marlon Samuels in their batting line-up, they are a scary unit. It is not only their batting, which looks strong, Victorians have some good bowlers in the form of Rashid Khan, Al-Amin Hossain and Nabi to make them a formidable unit. One look at their team, and they are surely one of the title contenders of BPL 2017.

The Vikings, on the other hand, lack the kind of firepower required in the shorter format. They do not have many big names, but will depend on the services of Luke Ronchi, Soumya Sarkar, Misbah-Ul-Haq to help them cross the finishing line.

Despite Victorians resembling a superior unit, the Vikings will head into this match as a determined unit. They know the importance of beating their opponents and stay in contention for the Playoffs.

A loss to the Vikings will only dampen their spirit and make their task even more difficult as they currently lie in fifth place in the BPL 2017 table.