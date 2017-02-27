Nick Viall will get to spend some quality time with the final three contestants in Season 21 episode 9 of The Bachelor. The show will be aired live on ABC at 8 pm ET on Monday. The episode can also be streamed via ABC app.

Andi Dorfman, The Bachelorette with whom Viall started his journey on the dating reality show franchise, will appear in the upcoming episode. It is not immediately known what she hopes to achieve, and her interaction with The Bachelor will be followed by the rose ceremony. According to Reality Steve, a trusted source for all things The Bachelor, Corinne will be eliminated, but Steve has no details on her response.

Following the rose ceremony, Viall and his final three will jet out to Finland for the Fantasy Suite dates where he will get the opportunity to spend the night with a woman, or all the three women.

This will be followed by yet another elimination, and as already revealed, Rachel Lindsay, who has been chosen as the Season 13 Bachelorette will be shown doors, leaving Vanessa Grimaldi and Raven Gates as the finalists. If Reality Steve's sources can be hinged upon, then Grimaldi will go on to win Season 21 and she will end up getting engaged to Viall in the season finale.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 pm ET on ABC.

The synopsis for Season 21 episode 9 reads: Andi Dorfman surprises Nick just before he hands out roses to three of the four remaining bachelorettes. From there, Nick and his final three travel to Lapland, Finland, for a week of cold, snowy days and warm, romantic nights.