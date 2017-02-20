The Bachelor Season 21 episode 8 will feature the highly-anticipated hometown dates where Nick Viall will meet the families of his final four. Watch the drama unfold live this Monday at 8 pm ET on ABC. It can also be watched online via ABC app.

As expected, the official synopsis for the episode does not reveal much about the goings-on during the hometown dates, but it does hint at a surprising visitor turning things around for Viall. "Later, everyone meets up in New York City for the rose ceremony but a surprise visitor to Nick's hotel could alter everything," the synopsis reads.

The surprise visitor is none other than Andi Dorfman, the Season 10 Bachelorette. Viall made his first The Bachelor franchise appearance in Dorfman's season. Viall went on to become the first runner up on Dorfman's season, but he courted controversy when he revealed that she slept with him during their overnight date.

Meanwhile, Monday's episode is going to see the elimination of a popular contestant, and according to The Bachelor spoiler guru Reality Steve, Corinne will be sent home.

Last Monday's episode saw Corinne brazenly showing up at Viall's room to seduce him, and The Bachelor recently opened up about what really went down during an appearance on podcast Channel 33.

"We went further on the bouncy castle!' Viall said referring to an earlier date the duo had. "Like literally, nothing happened. Certainly, we kissed a little bit," he added.

"I don't know what she had in mind, we kissed, and before things really got started, I just said, 'Hey, let's slow down'."

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 pm. ET on ABC.