The Bachelor Season 21 episode 7 will see Nick Viall giving the boot to contestants who haven't forged a bond with him, and the promo hints at things heating up dramatically. Watch the episode live at 8 pm ET on ABC or online via the ABC app.

Viall is slowly inching towards the end of his journey on the dating reality show franchise, and it is only a matter of time before we find out if he really finds a soulmate at the end of the season.

But before he reaches the finale, there are two interesting rounds that will see him get to meet the families of his final four, and then go on an overnight date with his final three. And it looks like Season 21 villain Corinne will be a part of at least one of these segments.

According to The Bachelor spoiler guru Reality Steve, Corinne will be eliminated in episode 8, which will feature the hometown dates. Not much is currently known about why Viall decided to let Corinne go, but it looks like he is still fond of her. Recently, Viall spoke about her in an interview on the "Here To Make Friends podcast, saying she is not the villain she's made out to be.

"While she may not be some people's cup of tea, I mean like, also she's never really done anything wrong," he said.

"There's a lot of things they can't show, and they're always probably going to show the most compelling and interesting things, and she can be very compelling and interesting when biggest parts of her personality come out. But she certainly has a softer side, and she can be a very sweet person…She definitely plays up the kind of like, maybe, ditzy or whatever, she's no dummy, right?" Viall said.

The Bachelor airs on ABC every Monday.