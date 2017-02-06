Monday's episode of The Bachelor will see Nick Viall getting emotional and expressing doubts of ever finding love on television. Watch the episode live Monday at 8 pm ET on ABC and the episode can also be watched online via ABC's app.

Viall was the runner-up in Season 10 as well as Season 11 of The Bachelorette, and recently he revealed that he was happy that neither Andi Dorfman nor Kaitlyn Bristowe picked him as the winner. Bur as Viall's journey to find love is slowly coming to an end, the Bachelor seems to be worried about what's in store for his future.

As for what happens in Monday's episode, spoiler guru Reality Steve revealed that Season 21 episode 6 will see Viall eliminating both Danielle and Whitney after their two-on-one date. Although Danielle confesses she was falling in love with him, Viall eliminates her saying he doesn't feel the same way.

Another elimination takes place after a group date, when Jasmine is asked to leave the competition. But before she leaves, Jasmine reveals that she was previously involved with one of Viall's friends, shocking the Bachelor. "I have no idea who it is she slept with, but I don't believe it's someone in Bachelor Nation. That's a pretty grand exit if you ask me. Nice. 'Oh yeah, by the way, I banged your boy. Peace out,'" wrote Steve in a blog post.

The synopsis for The Bachelor Season 21 episode 6 reads: "The nine remaining bachelorettes visit the U.S. Virgin Islands, where Nick learns the details of a dark-haired beauty's heartbreaking life. Later, a group date with six ladies goes terribly wrong; and a two-on-one outing sends Nick's journey into a tailspin."

The Bachelor Season 21 airs Mondays at 8pm ET on ABC.