Monday's episode of The Bachelor will see Nick Viall going on a two-on-one date and it is expected to turn interesting when the girls refuse to play nice. Season 21 episode 5 will be aired at 8pm ET on ABC. The episode can be watched live via ABC's app as well.

The promo for the episode shows Viall on a date with Corinne and Taylor and one scene has Taylor calling the businesswoman a "manipulative bi--h." Later, Corinne is heard saying, "I'm nice until you cross me" and she complains to Viall about Taylor emotionally attacking her. So who will get eliminated at the end of the two-on-one date?

According to The Bachelor spoiler guru Reality Steve, Taylor will be the one to go, and she will not be happy to lose out in a competition with Corinne. "Taylor comes back at end of night to bitch him out about giving Corinne a rose over her," noted Reality Steve. "Corinne's defense was she felt bullied by Taylor. Either way, didn't change anything and Corinne stayed while Taylor was sent home."

The other contestants who will be eliminated in episode 5 are Jaimi King, Josephine Tutman, & Alexis Waters, revealed Steve.

The synopsis for Season 21 episode 5 reads: "The 13 remaining bachelorettes visit New Orleans, where Nick selects one lucky lady to accompany him on a date. Later, 10 women are chosen for a night of thrills at a haunted plantation; and two vengeful rivals go on the dreaded two-on-one date in the Big Easy's mystical bayou, where the trio encounter a group of voodoo worshippers."

The Bachelor airs Mondays on ABC.