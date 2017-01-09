Season 21 episode 2 of The Bachelor will see Nick Viall eliminating four contestants as he continues his journey to find love on television. Watch the episode live on ABC and online via ABC's App.

The girls are eager to get to know Viall and be presented with an opportunity to spend some alone time with him. But things might not go smoothly for one suitor.

Warning: This post contains spoilers from the upcoming episode of The Bachelor.

Liz, the contestant who slept with Viall after meeting him during Jade and Tanner's wedding, will sadly be eliminated after a group date, revealed The Bachelor spoiler guru Reality Steve. Liz will be among the six women who go to Hollywood's Museum of Broken Relationships for a group date. Each women will have pretend to breakup with Viall, and things will gets awkward between the Bachelor star and Liz during their time together. But what gets her booted from the show could be her revealing about her past with Viall to one of the contestants.

"At some point, Liz had told Christen about having met Nick at Jade & Tanner's wedding," noted Reality Steve, adding: "Don't think she brought up the sex part, but I could be wrong. In Christen's time with Nick, she mentioned what Liz had told her (this was shown in the season preview). Nick pulls Liz aside later on that night and sends her home."

Elsewhere in the episode, we'll see Viall getting slapped by Josephine when she fake dumps him, and Corinne stripping off and flashing her breasts to Viall before proceeding to put his hands on her breasts.

The synopsis for Season 21 episode 2 reads:

One anxious bachelorette hides her secret history with Nick; 12 ladies attend a wedding photo shoot with Nick; Nick whisks away one lucky gal to a private yacht; Nick meets six women at Hollywood's Museum of Broken Relationships where each lady acts out a breakup with Nick; Nick does something shocking that no one could have expected.

The Bachelor Season 21 airs Mondays on ABC.