The Bachelor Season 21 star Nick Viall will meet 19 of his past suitors on Monday's episode of the dating reality show, and the promo promises an exciting episode. Watch the episode live on March 6 at 8 pm ET on ABC and it can also be watched online via ABC's live streaming service.

Viall will be on the hot seat in episode 11 and viewers will see him being confronted by a few of the girls who believed they had a connection with him. One among them is Liz, and it looks like she is still not over her affair with the Bachelor star.

As viewers of the dating reality show already know, Viall and Liz slept together before she appeared in Season 21, but she did not last long in the dating reality show. "I feel like everything happens for a reason," Liz says, according to Yahoo! "I'm proud of myself for going on and taking a risk."

Corinne will also be back for the Women Tell All special, and she'll bring with her nanny Raquel's cheese pasta, which she shares with the audience.

Corinne was eliminated after the hometown dates, and although she took the elimination hard, she seems to be over it now.

"It's in the past," she told Glamour. "The feelings are done. But it was shocking to be sent home because we just had such an amazing hometown date, and to me it looked like it was the best one. I just thought we had something really good going; it's just a shame. But you can't make anybody love you or want to be with you — I'd rather know the truth than be led on and find out something terrible later on."

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 pm ET on ABC. The Women Tell All will air Monday, March 6 at 9 pm on ABC. The synopsis for The Women Tell All special reads: "Nick Viall faces 19 of the most memorable women he sent home as they discuss the season. Also: Rachel, the next Bachelorette, provides insight on how she plans to handle her search for love; and a sneak peek at the emotional final week of Nick's journey."