It was the night of bachelors on television as viewers not only saw the premiere of The Bachelors, but also enjoyed a special Jimmy Kimmel Live episode dedicated to The Bachelor. After the two hour premiere of The Bachelor, Kimmel brought the season 21 lead Nick Viall to the episode and staged a reunion between the bachelorette exes Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

While the whole arrangement was "awkward", Viall took the opportunity to thank the ladies for not picking him eventually making him famous. Through the interview, the women revealed that they both were guests at the wedding of Bachelor in Paradise couple, Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, where Viall hooked up with current Bachelor contestant Liz.

"I recognised her right away. She gets out of the limo and I was like, 'That's Liz. She walks up and kind of just has this grin, but didn't say anything,'" Viall revealed. "So I'm thinking, on the off chance that I am wrong, I didn't want to be like, 'Hey, nice to see you again!' and have her say, 'Nope, not me.' So I was like OK, I'm pretty sure this is Liz, and she just went with the whole, like, 'I'm gonna see if he knows me,' which I was a little caught off guard by. I didn't know what to do!"

Kimmel tried his best to dig out spoilers from the show. He asked about Corinne Olympios, who is portrayed as this season's villain. Thanks to her sexual comments and news about she having a nanny at 24-years-old has already made her a social media favourite.

"The thing is I didn't know right away. And so, it was bought to my attention by one of the other ladies as a potential red flag and while I certainly appreciated the potential red flag of a grown woman having a nanny, I also thought, 'Hmm, what are the benefits? If this works out, do I also get the nanny?'" he laughed.

The special show came to an end with Kimmel predicting Viall's final four contestants: Rachel, Danielle, Corinne and Vanessa, one of whom Kimmel believes will be the winner.

You can watch the episode here: