Watch awkward moment Bastian Schweinsteiger is asked about Chicago Fires World Cup chances

  • March 30, 2017 15:22 IST
    By Reuters
There was a brief moment of confusion for Bastian Schweinsteiger on 29 March, during his introduction to his new team Chicago Fire. The German midfielder was asked by a reporter if he felt the Fire might make it to the World Cup now he was in the squad. Chicago, a huge sports town for ice hockey, football, basketball and baseball is known for its sports fanatics but maybe Major League Soccer knowledge has not quite hit its stride in the Windy City.
