History has been repeated as the Avengers: Infinity War trailer was leaked online shortly after it was exclusively shared by Marvel for fans attending the San Diego Comic-Con.

The leaked Infinity War first trailer, featuring every detail mentioned in the trailer description shared by numerous websites, is taken from a low angle and some daring fan has shared it online. While the full screen is not seen, the clip shared reveals what an epic trailer it is. The video has been shared by The Daily Beast.

As described by media outlets, it begins with Thor hitting the Guardians of the Galaxy space craft, revealing how they meet. During the Comic-Con, Thor actor Chris Hemsworth revealed the meeting with the Guardians will take place in Thor: Ragnarok. So, it is safe to say that the clip featured in the trailer could be a post credit scene from Thor 3.

The trailer also reveals Spider-Man's new suit, Chris Evan's nomad Captain America, a blonde Black Widow, Black Panther and of course, Thanos.

Avenger: Infinity War is the biggest Avenger movie of the lot. Almost all Marvel cinematic superheroes will come together to fight Josh Brolin's Thanos and his children.

While the first trailer of the movie was released at D23, Marvel Studios decided to share the same at the Comic-Con. Russo Brothers' Joe Russo had told fans during D23 that the trailer will be out "soon". Fans had expected the trailer to be released online during the Comic-Con, like DC released Justice League.

However, the comic studio only released the trailer of Thor: Ragnarok and scheduled Avengers: Infinity War for later viewing. Though the trailer is leaked, fans would still want to watch the HD quality.

SDCC's Hall H is notorious for leaking trailers. That is the reason numerous studios have opted for another panel venue. With this leak, Marvel has faced the leak brunt twice. The Avengers: Age of Ultron was also leaked online forcing the studio to release it online.

Fans will have to wait and watch how Marvel would react to this and whether they will eventually release the official trailer.

Avengers: Infinity War releases on May 4, 2018.