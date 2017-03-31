Watch as this badger buries a cow four times its size

Watch as this badger buries a cow four times its size
This is first evidence of an American badger storing an animal carcass larger than itself. The clip shows a badger completely burying the carcass of a small cow weighing around 3-4 times more, indicating that the carnivorus mammal is fully capable of burying the dead animals they find in the wild.
