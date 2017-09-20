For the first-time footage released by Britains Ministry of Defence shows a RAF drone stopping a public execution. A Reaper drone spotted the event whilst flying over the Syrian town of Abu Kamal, and fired a hellfire missile at a sniper to scare the crowd into running.
Watch as RAF drone stops Isis public execution 2,000 miles away
For the first-time footage released by Britains Ministry of Defence shows a RAF drone stopping a public execution. A Reaper drone spotted the event whilst flying over the Syrian town of Abu Kamal, and fired a hellfire missile at a sniper to scare the crowd into running.
- September 20, 2017 17:05 IST
-