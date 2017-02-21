Watch as freerunning daredevil Jason Paul takes on China’s ice city

  • February 21, 2017 18:55 IST
    By Reuters
Watch as freerunning daredevil Jason Paul takes on China’s ice city Close
International freerunner Jason Paul has pushed his skills to new heights by taking on the slippery slopes of Chinas Harbin ice festival. Paul travels the world creating freerunning sequences in various locations across the globe.
loading image
IBT TV
U.S. marks 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbour
Most popular