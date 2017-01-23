Watch as China simultaneously demolishes 19 buildings in 10 seconds

Nineteen buildings were simultaneously demolished in the central Chinese city of Wuhan on Saturday night (21 January) to make space for newer ones. The residential tower blocks went down in just ten seconds according to state broadcaster CCTV. The buildings were between seven and 12 storeys tall and totalled 150,000 square meters. It took five tonnes of explosives to level them. Vehicles patrolled the perimeter of the demolition zone, spraying the site with water to reduce the amount of dust generated by the fall, CCTV added.