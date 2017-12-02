One of the biggest football matches of the Premier League is set for this gameweek 15 on super Saturday. Arsenal take on Manchester United and both sides are keen to keep alive that winning momentum.

Both teams have won their previous three league games this season and look hungry as ever.

The Gunners might have a setback in the form of Alexandre Lacazette's groin injury but Olivier Giroud is expected to fill the void left by his French compatriot. The Red Devils, meanwhile, will miss the services of lanky midfielder Marouane Fellaini, who hasn't travelled to North London for the match, owing to a slight knee problem.

Key defenders Eric Bailly and Phil Jones too miss out owing to their respective injuries.

For Arsenal, attacking midfielder Mesut Ozil, also a transfer target for Man Utd, remains the danger man. The German earned two assists in the Gunners' previous league match against Huddersfield, who they thrashed 5-0.

In his last four Premier League matches against Manchester United, Ozil has scored twice and assisted twice. Also, Arsene Wenger's team has lost just once out of their previous 5 home encounters against United in the league.

Enough headache for Jose Mourinho already? "When we have the ball, we are going to attack with 11 players. Even the goalkeeper needs to know what to do when we have the ball," said the Portuguese coach.

"I remember big matches. Before I came to England, for many years it was about Manchester United and Arsenal for the title."

Arsenal vs Manchester United

Date: December 2

Time: 11 pm IST, 5:30 pm GMT

Venue: Emirates stadium

TV guide

India - Star Sports Select 1/HD

UK - BT Sport 1

Live streaming

India - Hotstar

UK - BT Sport Live