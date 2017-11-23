Arrow, the CW supernatural drama series, will feature some unexpected challenges for Oliver Queen in episode 7 of season 6. This chapter is titled Thanksgiving and it is scheduled to air on Thursday, November 23, at 9 pm EST.

Here is the official synopsis for the seventh episode:

Oliver celebrates Thanksgiving with his family but the happy moment is interrupted. Meanwhile, Black Siren returns to wreak havoc on the holiday.

Cast member Stephen Amell has already teased a happy ending for Oliver and Felicity. He said that it's "a pretty safe bet" to think that they are moving back in together.

"It works like every other holiday or moment that should be fun, which is to say that it goes to shit almost immediately, like in Act One. But, it ends on a relatively happy note," the actor said in an interview with Den Of Geek.

Amell also said that Oliver's relationship with William will not really affect his reunion with Felicity. "I do think that Oliver's relationship with William, it has changed things forever. I don't know where it ends up, but it's not like we are going to erase him having a son. It's now part of what we are doing," he explained.

Meanwhile, the CW will feature a special crossover episode between Arrow, Supergirl, The Flash and Legends Of Tomorrow next week. The chapter is titled Crisis On Earth-X, Part 2 and it is scheduled to air on Monday, November 27.

Check out the short summary for Arrow season 6 episode 8 below: