Arrow season 6 episode 6 will focus on a big decision taken by Oliver Queen. This chapter is titled Promises Kept and it is scheduled to air on The CW this Thursday, 16 November, 9 pm EST.

The official synopsis of the sixth episode states that Oliver Queen will take a big decision while Slade continues to uncover clues about his son's last few years.

In the meantime, Green Arrow will lead the team into battle against "The Dragon," a villain who is stealing valuable tech in Star City.

However, the team may face some unexpected challenges, as cast member Stephen Amell teased a split in Team Arrow.

"In an upcoming episode — it's not for a little bit — but we discover that there's a fracture on the inside and it threatens to split Team Arrow down the middle of the original members and the newbies," Den Of Geek quoted the actor as saying.

Explaining further, Amell said, "Going back to Season 1, it was first just me, and then me and David, and then me, David, and Emily. And it stayed that way for quite a long time. That's always been one of the core elements of Team Arrow, and despite how useful and exceptional the new team member have been, they still are the new team members."

Meanwhile check out the official synopsis for Arrow season 6 episode 7, titled Thanksgiving, below: