Episode 5 of Arrow season 6 will revolve around the relationship between Oliver Queen and Slade Wilson. This chapter is titled Deathstroke Returns and it will be telecast on The CW this Thursday, November 9, at 9 pm EST.

The official synopsis for the sequel states that Queen will help Slade in tracking down his son. When they learn Joe has been taken hostage by mercenaries, their mission to save him gets complicated by a terrible revelation that could shatter Slade's hopes of reunion forever.

Cast member Stephen Amell has shared some details about the new mission of Oliver. The actor revealed that his character will go on a trip with Slade in search of his son.

"Something is wrong with his son, I'm on board to help him. We are allies now. We're going on a trip to help him find his son, I don't think we're sharing a beer on the flight there, Him going on a trip with Slade Wilson, he has to assume that he is, in effect, putting his life in his hands and vice versa," Amell said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Explaining further, the cast member said, "He trusts him because he knows that once upon a time, he was an honorable man and at his core, unless he decides to shoot Mirakuru again, that he's an honorable man. But you can't erase the past, you can't, so I wouldn't even call them uneasy allies, I would just call them allies for the time being."

Check out the official synopsis for Arrow season 6 episode 6, titled Promises Kept, below:

As Slade continues to uncover clues about his son's last few years, Oliver makes a big decision. Meanwhile, the Green Arrow leads the team into battle against "The Dragon," a villain who is stealing valuable tech.

Here's what cast member Stephen Amell and executive producer Marc Guggenheim have to say about the sixth episode:

I'm so excited with the flashbacks that they've picked for those episodes that are Slade-centric, especially in 606, because I think it informs a lot for people who saw Slade in the flashbacks on the Amazon in 223 and then didn't see him again in the present day until episode 209.