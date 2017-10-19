The CW supernatural drama series, Arrow, will be back with a new episode of season 6 this Thursday, October 19, at 9 PM EST. Episode 2 is titled Tribute and will feature David Nykl as Anatoly.

The official synopsis states that Oliver Queen will struggle to balance his life between a mayor, a father and the Green Arrow. The upcoming episode will also feature some unexpected challenges for him as Anatoly returns with a deadly plan to destroy Star City.

Stephen Amell hinted that Anatoly's return has something to do with the leaked photo of his character. According to the actor, Oliver will seek the help of FBI agents to navigate the investigation and Anatoly will be the prime suspect.

"I have a scene with him in episode 602 and it's just cold-blooded. It's pretty interesting because we've got a scene where Anatoly just kills a guy in cold blood and Oliver is right there and Oliver points an arrow at him and says, 'Don't move,' and Anatoly says, 'You know as well as I do that you won't kill me,' and just walks off. Anatoly has an interesting power over him that I don't know a lot of other villains — if any villain at all — has ever had," Amell said during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Meanwhile, here is the official synopsis for Arrow season 6 episode 3, titled Next Of Kin: