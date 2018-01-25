Arrow returns with a new episode of season 6 on Thursday, January 25, at 9 pm EST on The CW. The supernatural drama series will pick up with the rivalry between Cayden James and Oliver Queen.

Episode 11 is titled We Fall and its official synopsis reads:

Cayden James ups the ante by launching his plan to take control of every aspect of the city. Despite the scope of Cayden's plan, Oliver is determined to foil it with just the Original Team Arrow — and without the aid of Rene, Dinah or Curtis. But things get complicated when William is endangered as a result of Cayden's handiwork.

When Curtis and his friends find out that William is in trouble, they probably reach out for Oliver's help setting their differences aside. Cast member Echo Kellum has revealed that "some huge problem or crisis" will reunite all the members of Team Arrow.

"I think it's going to have to be a whole bunch of baby steps and some giant steps, too, because right now they're pretty fractured," the actor said in an interview with TV Line.

The actor has also said fans will not have to wait too long to see all the members of Team Arrow working together against Cayden James.

Kellum then confidently said the new team would surely win the hearts of the viewers mainly because it works very differently from the original team.

"They want to kind of have a different spin to a team than the original Team Arrow. They want a more democratic approach rather than having one person lead. It's more of a shared leadership between them," he said while interacting with a representative of Variety.

The actor even teased some changes for his character in the upcoming episode of the show. "I can't talk too much in detail, but I can say you'll definitely see Curtis stepping out into the field in a different sense," he said.

