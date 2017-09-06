Watch arrested womans daring escape as she slips handcuffs and steals police car Close
Police in Texas were forced to chase one of their own cars on 2 September, after a suspected shoplifter escaped from her handcuffs, climbed into the front seat of the patrol unit, and fled. The woman ran for 23-minutes before she lost control of the car and was re-arrested.