Police in Texas were forced to chase one of their own cars on 2 September, after a suspected shoplifter escaped from her handcuffs, climbed into the front seat of the patrol unit, and fled. The woman ran for 23-minutes before she lost control of the car and was re-arrested.
Watch arrested womans daring escape as she slips handcuffs and steals police car
Police in Texas were forced to chase one of their own cars on 2 September, after a suspected shoplifter escaped from her handcuffs, climbed into the front seat of the patrol unit, and fled. The woman ran for 23-minutes before she lost control of the car and was re-arrested.
- September 6, 2017 17:01 IST
-