The official trailer of upcoming Malayalam movie Angamaly Diaries, helmed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, has hit the cyber space on Monday, January 23. Scripted by actor Chemban Vinod Jose, Angamaly Diaries stars newcomers in the lead role.

All is not well between Vijay Babu and Sandra Thomas?

Until now, the makers had remained silent on the plot as well as the cast of the movie, which is touted to be a comedy entertainer. The two-minute-20-second trailer video has now revealed as to what to expect from the movie.

However, we are confused why only Vijay Babu's name is being mentioned as the producer on the recently released poster of the film. When the movie was initially launched, Vijay and Sandra Wilson Thomas were said to be bankrolling the project under the banner of Friday Film House. But the good relationship the duo shared each other for the past few years turned sour after the actress-turned-producer filed a police complaint against her partner. It was reported that Vijay had assaulted and threatened the actress, who was then admitted at a private hospital in Kochi. Following this, Vijay had even criticised his "most trusted friend's" husband Wilson for trying to take over the business by filing a fake case against him.

"Friends , a fake case is filed against me by my most trusted partner and her husband for the sake for taking over business property which I disputed . I shall prove it otherwise and will be fine . Thank you for the concerns . Shall update," Vijay had posted on his Facebook page on January 4.

Many celebrities had then come forward requesting the business parterns to sort the issues soon. Days after the shocking news hit the headlines, Sandra and Vijay had revealed through Facebook that the issues between them have been solved and all is well.

"Dear Friends, We always celebrated our accomplishments. There was no jealousy involved. On a minor quarrel between us, our 'toxic' friends have found ways to rain on our parade, introducing storms and tempests of invalidation, apparently with the motive of belittlement and degradation. Still they often disguise themselves as 'honest' or 'helpful'. Our issues are being sorted out between us and nothing can emotionally exhaust me. Here I raise the red flag for such emotional vampires who are trying to worsen things, propagating fallacious versions. Nothing can put a shade on the light of friendship... ," the actress posted on her Facebook page.

It's over ! We will sort between ourself . Issue started on a Tuesday ... Sorted on Friday ! Friday film house continues ..,Sandra will be my friend and partner forever .As friends , We will not forgive the so called people who tired to aggravate a small issue .(Simple English ) [sic]," Vijay posted on his Facebook page.

Still, we wonder why Sandra's name has been dissappeared from the poster of Angamaly Diaries now? Are the issues between them very much alive? We hope to hear an official announcement regarding the same in the coming days.

Meanwhile, watch the official trailer of Angamaly Diaries here: