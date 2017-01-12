After sharing a passionate kiss with Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds at The 74th Golden Globe Awards, which created a lot of buzz, Andrew Garfield is seen making out with this CBS talk show host.

During his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, the Silence actor was asked to explain the reason behind his passionate kiss to Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds. While Colbert was keen to discuss it with Garfield on his talk show, he went ahead to shower his "gentle love" on the host.

While asking about the "one of the most memorable moments" at the Golden Globes, the Hacksaw Ridge actor explained: "I just wanted Ryan to know that I loved him, no matter whether he won or lost." he said. "I just wanted him to know that [winning] doesn't matter, it's how you play the game. He showed up, he gave his all, it doesn't change anything in my heart."

Colbert then asked Garfield if he was comfortable kissing men, "I don't understand the question," he replied.

"Not everybody is comfortable (with kissing men), but I'm totally comfortable too," Colbert continued.

Then the duo came together to share a kiss. And, not once, it happened TWICE. Check the video below for proof.

After pausing for a moment, Colbert said, "So ... you're a very gentle lover."

The 33-year-old actor then revealed that how he idolised Mahatma Gandhi in his childhood. "I remember being very young ... and seeing the playground bully and not really understanding why he was the way he was. My first impulse was to hug him and kind of tell him that it's alright, you don't have to behave this way," Garfield said.

Garfield stopped by The Late Show to promote his upcoming film Martin Scorsese-directed Silence.