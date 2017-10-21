Andante will probably feature Lee Shi Kyung and Kim Bom as a power couple in episode 5. This chapter will air on KBS this Sunday, October 22, at 10.10 AM KST.

The mysterious high school student, Kim Bom, has already expressed her feelings for the transferred student, Lee Shi Kyung, through a message. Now it's his turn to give a reply to her and he may take some time to respond.

The promo shows Lee Shi Kyung struggling to make a decision and asking Kim Bom for some time to respond. "Give me a few days. You can wait right?" he asks her in the clip. The video then shows the mysterious student telling her classmate, "No one ever came running to me when I called for help."

The footage also hints at troubled moments for Lee Shi Young. It shows Lee Shi Kyung confronting a woman for misbehaving with his little sister. "Hey lady, I heard you threw cold coffee in my sister's face. Should I do the same thing to you?" he asks the woman.

The preview then features a conversation between the school's vice principal and Lee Shi Kyung. The vice principal asks the transferred student to bring the mother of a cancer patient named Kim Jae Wong from overseas. He becomes really excited and plans a trip with Kim Bom.

The promo even shows Lee Shi Kyung getting a precious diamond ring as a gift from a patient at Hospice hospital. He gives the ring to Kim Bom while proposing her.

Click here to watch Andante episode 5 live online on KBS1 at 10.10 AM KST. Korean drama lovers can also watch the mini-series online here.