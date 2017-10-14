Andante will feature the blossoming romance between Lee Shi Kyung and Kim Bom when the show returns with episode 4 this Sunday, October 15, at 10.10 AM KST.

EXO member Kai's character always had a special feeling for his mysterious classmate. He gets really excited when his friends tell him to ask her for help to prepare for the special talent show at Hospice hospital.

In the promo, the male protagonist asks his classmate and she agrees to help them. When he tries to confirm her participation, she says, "You are asking me to be in the talent show with you."

The video then shows the onscreen couple preparing for the talent show. "All the cells in my body are awake and shouting out. I'm dying from excitement," Lee Shi Kyung whispers in the footage. The clip also shows the high school student introducing his new friend to his grandmother, Kim Duk Boon.

New behind-the-scene stills for episode 4 also shows EXO member Kai's character spending time with Kim Bom. It shows the duo listening to music at a department store and the male protagonist affectionately looking at his classmate.

Elsewhere, Lee Shi Young confronts her grandmother. "As soon as dad went missing, we came to you and what did you do back then, grandma? You didn't want to see us and kicked us out. You didn't see us for 10 years" she says in the promo.

Click here to watch Andante episode 4 live online on KBS1 at 10.10am KST.

Watch the trailer below: