Andante, the KBS romantic fantasy drama, returns with episode 3 this Sunday, October 8, at 10.10 AM KST. This chapter will show EXO member Kai's'character Lee Shi Kyung receiving a secret message from someone.

New behind-the scene stills for the upcoming episode shows the high school student reading a note written on a small piece of paper. His classmates are surprised to see the coins scattered on his desk and they curiously look at him.

As the male protagonist sees his sister, Lee Shi Young, entering the classroom, he quickly puts all the coins in a small bag. The high school student also tries to hide the coins, but he is likely to get caught by his sibling.

In episode 2, Lee Shi Kyung was searching for money in his father's room after his mother cut down his pocket money and something captures his attention. Is it the money his father secretly kept for giving to someone?

The coins seem to have a something to do with his father as the promo shows EXO member Kai borrowing money from his close friend, Park Ga Ram. The video also shows Kim Bom enquiring about the high school student to his sister.

The footage then hints at troubled moments for Lee Shi Kyung. In the clip, one of his classmates asks him, "Do you want to challenge me to a fight?" The video even shows the male protagonist and his friend looking for a part-time job.

Click here to watch Andante episode 3 live online on KBS1 at 10.10am KST. Korean drama lovers can also watch the mini-series online here.

Watch the trailer below: