Andante, the KBS romantic thriller, will be back with episode 2 this Sunday, October 1, at 10.10am KST. It will probably focus on the relationship between EXO member Kai's character Lee Shi Kyung and his schoolmate Park Ga Ram.

The high-school student's first day would be full of unexpected events. On his way to school, he meets the mysterious girl Kim Bom. Much to his surprise, Lee Shi Kyung finds out that the girl with a cool-aura is shy to approach fellow students.

When the male protagonist and his sister, Lee Shi Young, see the mysterious girl getting down from the school bus mid-way, they try to stop her. But she evades them and walks forward in the promo. Then he meets a lady who asks him to deliver a letter to one of the patients in the countryside hospital. She informs him that it is a place of death.

Also read School 2017 actress Han Sun Hwa to make guest appearance in upcoming MBC drama

EXO member Kai's character will also meet an elite student in the school, who studies hard to become a doctor. The character is being portrayed by actor Baek Chul Min from JTBC series Solomon's Perjury.

But things take a surprising turn after he comes across some crazy students in the school, who ask him, "What will you have inscribed on your tombstone when you die?" Lee Shi Kyung's new friends then take him to a new place and tell him to lie in a coffin. "So you guys lie in coffins and think about your tombstone inscriptions. How are you different from others?" he asks them.

The promo also shows the male protagonist reading a letter written by his father to his mother. "You don't have much time left. You foolishly use it to avoid me. Marry me," he reads it loudly.

Click here to watch Andante episode 2 live online on KBS1 at 10.10am KST. Korean drama lovers can also watch the mini-series online here.