Pierce Brosnan starrer The Son has premiered on AMC on April 8, 2017, while it aired two episodes. AMC's this new western garnered a mixed response from the critics. Critics were left quite disappointed as they had a higher expectation from the makers following the great success of The Walking Dead.

The TV series is based on the New York Times best-seller and Pulitzer Prize-nominated novel of the same name by Phillip Meyer. The story captures Eli McCullough's transformation from a boy to a violent man with the Comanche. Meanwhile, Eli is the first son of Texas, hence the name of the TV series is 'The Son'. Young Eli is an innocent natured kid who witnesses his whole family getting slaughtered by the Comanches. But the Comanche warriors do not kill him; they raise him as one of their own.

Set in the 18th century, The Son deftly explores how Eli's ruthlessness and the quest for power trigger consequences that span generations as the McCulloughs become one of the richest families reigning in Texas.

In episode 1 and 2 titled 'First Son of Texas' and 'The Plum Tree', we have seen that amidst all the difficulties, Eli learns how to live among the Comanches in 1849. Young Eli (Jacob Lofland) has made a lot of enemies in 1849 while he was trained as a warrior. Hence, the Comanches attack leads his family's empire through difficult times in 1915. At that time, Eli (Pierce Brosnan) and his youngest son Pete (Henry Garrett) clash over how to respond to an unexpected attack on their home.

According to the official synopsis of episode 3, Eli and his eldest son, Phineas (David Wilson Barnes), struggle to help the family in Austin as they try to figure out how to continue with their plans of starting an oil business in southern Texas.

As we have seen in episode 2, Phineas informed Eli that banks would not let them borrow money following what happened to their rig. So, Eli asked Phineas to come up with other solution of getting a new rig up. Then he suggested his father that they should sell a portion of their land to the Midkiffs.

The series airs a new episode on every Saturday at 9 pm ET. The Son season 1 episode 3 titled Second Empire will air on April 15, 2017.