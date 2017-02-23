The new trailer of Alien: Covenant gives a good look at the star cast of the upcoming alien invasion movie. Promptly named the Last Supper, the Alien Covenant prologue drops a hint or two on the plot.

The video refers to the happy last meal of the space craft crew before the alien invasion.

Viewers are introduced to the captain played by James Franco, the chief pilot played by Danny McBride and other crew members including Billy Crudup, Demián Bichir and the android played by Michael Fassbender (named Walter in Covenant).

The film is a sequel to 2012 Prometheus. Alien: Covenant premieres on May 19. The film will clash against Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron and Priyanka Chopra starrer Baywatch (releasing on May 26) and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 (releasing on May 5) at the box office.