Salman Khan's most awaited Da-bang tour kick-started with amazing performances by team members in Hong Kong on April 16. And fans were surprised when Akshay Kumar came on stage and performed.

As the National Film award winner was not on the list of performers, the crowd went crazy when he appeared on stage. Is it a promotional strategy of Akshay-Salman's upcoming movie?

Akshay will star in Salman and Karan Johar's co-production movie. They have not started shooting yet, but people are waiting eagerly for this superstar duo (Salman-Akshay) to work together.

While Salman and other celebs' rehearsal videos and photos from Da-bang tour were doing the rounds on social media, Akshay's rehearsal was kept under wraps as it was a surprise treat for audience.

Salman's team includes Sonakshi Sinha, Bipasha Basu, Badshah, Prabhu Deva, Maniesh Paul, Elli Avram and Daisy Shah.

Akshay, however, performed only in Hong Kong. He will not join the team for their performances in Melbourne, Auckland and Sydney.

Watch the glimpse of Akshay's performance here: