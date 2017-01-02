The first round of the Aircel Chennai Open is set to kick off at the SDAT Tennis Stadium in Chennai on Monday, January 2. With defending champion Stan Wawrinka and doubles champions Oliver Marach and Fabrice Martin not taking part in this year's tournament, Chennai will see two new champions be crowned. Monday's play will see five singles matches and three doubles matches being played.

The first match in the stadium court sees Brazilian Thiago Monteiro take on 20-year-old Russian Daniil Medvedev. Croatian Borna Coric, who is seeded at No 6 in this tournament, will take on Hyeon Chung after the Korean came through a qualifier where he defeated Miljan Zekic. Monday's action also sees two Indians in doubles action as the pair of N Sriram Balaji and Vishnu Vardhan take on the Swedish team of Johan Brunstrom and Andreas Siljestrom.

The other top doubles encounter sees No 2 seeded Argentine team of Guillermo Duran and Andres Molteni taking on the Dutch team of Wesley Koolhof and Matwe Middelkoop.

Here is a list of matches taking place on Monday:

Stadium Court

1 Thiago Monteiro vs. Daniil Medvedev 2 Hyeon Chung vs. (6)Borna Coric 3 Johan Brunstrom and Andreas Siljestrom vs. (WC) N. Sriram Balaji and Vishnu Vardhan

Court 1

1 Damir Dzumhur vs. Dudi Sela 2 Jozef Kovalik vs. Gastao Elias

Court 2

1 Steve Darcis vs. Nikola Mektic 2 Andre Begemann and Yen-Hsun Lu vs. Jurgen Melzer and Renzo Olivo 3 Wesley Koolhof and Matwe Middelkoop vs. (2) Guillermo Duran and Andres

Where to watch

The first round of the 2017 Aircel Chennai Open is set to start at 5 pm IST.

India: TV: Sony Six/ Sony Six HD. Live Streaming: Sonyliv