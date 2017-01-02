The first round of the Aircel Chennai Open is set to kick off at the SDAT Tennis Stadium in Chennai on Monday, January 2. With defending champion Stan Wawrinka and doubles champions Oliver Marach and Fabrice Martin not taking part in this year's tournament, Chennai will see two new champions be crowned. Monday's play will see five singles matches and three doubles matches being played.
Also Read: Complete Tennis schedule for 2017
The first match in the stadium court sees Brazilian Thiago Monteiro take on 20-year-old Russian Daniil Medvedev. Croatian Borna Coric, who is seeded at No 6 in this tournament, will take on Hyeon Chung after the Korean came through a qualifier where he defeated Miljan Zekic. Monday's action also sees two Indians in doubles action as the pair of N Sriram Balaji and Vishnu Vardhan take on the Swedish team of Johan Brunstrom and Andreas Siljestrom.
The other top doubles encounter sees No 2 seeded Argentine team of Guillermo Duran and Andres Molteni taking on the Dutch team of Wesley Koolhof and Matwe Middelkoop.
Here is a list of matches taking place on Monday:
Stadium Court
|1
|Thiago Monteiro
|vs.
|Daniil Medvedev
|2
|Hyeon Chung
|vs.
|(6)Borna Coric
|3
|Johan Brunstrom and Andreas Siljestrom
|vs.
|(WC) N. Sriram Balaji and Vishnu Vardhan
Court 1
|1
|Damir Dzumhur
|vs.
|Dudi Sela
|2
|Jozef Kovalik
|vs.
|Gastao Elias
Court 2
|1
|Steve Darcis
|vs.
|Nikola Mektic
|2
|Andre Begemann and Yen-Hsun Lu
|vs.
|Jurgen Melzer and Renzo Olivo
|3
|Wesley Koolhof and Matwe Middelkoop
|vs.
|(2) Guillermo Duran and Andres
Where to watch
The first round of the 2017 Aircel Chennai Open is set to start at 5 pm IST.
India: TV: Sony Six/ Sony Six HD. Live Streaming: Sonyliv