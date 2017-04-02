Academy Of Country Music (ACM) Awards 2017 will kick off with live broadcast from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 2, at 8pm EST. It will be co-hosted by Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley.

The annual event will feature star-studded performances by big names from the music industry, including celebrity couples Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. American country duo Florida Georgia Line will also set the stage on fire with Backstreet Boys.

Apart from declaring the winners of 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards, the musical night will also highlight the fashion statements of the celebrity attendees through red carpet arrivals.

Where to watch ACM Awards 2017 live online: The award night will be broadcast live on CBS from 8pm EST onwards. Click here to watch the star-studded event live online. It will also be available online here.

Performances to check out: Contemporary Christian artist Lauren Daigle will be performing Back To God with host Reba McEntire, Thomas Rhett will team up with Maren Morris for the song Craving You, Dierks Bentley and Cole Swindell will set the stage on fire with Flatliner, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban will be performing their single The Fighter.

ALERT: @ChrisStapleton will debut NEW music on the #ACMs tonight! Tune in at 8/7c on @CBS to hear it for yourself. pic.twitter.com/3pfJ7gjfim — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) 2 April 2017

The dream team is back together again!!! Rehearsals are done and we can't wait to rock the @ACMawards with @FLAGAline tomorrow ? pic.twitter.com/HtIJrgncGo — backstreetboys (@backstreetboys) 2 April 2017

Check out the complete list of nominees for ACM Awards 2017 below:

Entertainer Of The Year:

Carrie Underwood

Florida Georgia Line

Jason Aldean

Keith Urban

Luke Bryan

Male Vocalist Of The Year

Chris Stapleton

Dierks Bentley

Jason Aldean

Keith Urban

Thomas Rhett

Female Vocalist Of The Year

Carrie Underwood

Kacey Musgraves

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Vocal Duo Of The Year

Big & Rich

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Vocal Group Of The Year

Eli Young Band

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

New Female Vocalist Of The Year

Maren Morris - Winner

Brandy Clark

Cam

Lauren Alaina

New Male Vocalist Of The Year

Jon Pardi - winner

Brett Young

Chris Janson

Chris Lane

Kane Brown

New Vocal Duo or Group Of The Year

Brothers Osborne - winner

A Thousand Horses

Dan + Shay

LoCash

Maddie & Tae

Album Of The Year

Black by Dierks Bentley

Dig Your Roots by Florida Georgia Line

Hero by Maren Morris

Ripcord by Keith Urban

The Weight of These Wings by Miranda Lambert

Single Record Of The Year

Blue Ain't Your Color by Keith Urban

H.O.L.Y. by Florida Georgia Line

Humble And Kind by Tim McGraw

My Church by Maren Morris

Vice by Miranda Lambert

Song Of The Year

Blue Ain't Your Color by Keith Urban

Die A Happy Man by Thomas Rhett

Humble And Kind by Tim McGraw

Kill A Word by Eric Church

Tennessee Whiskey by Chris Stapleton

Vice by Miranda Lambert

Video Of The Year

Fire Away by Chris Stapleton

Forever Country by Artists of Then, Now & Forever

Humble And Kind by Tim McGraw

Peter Pan by Kelsea Ballerini

Vice by Miranda Lambert

Vocal Event Of The Year

Different For Girls by Dierks Bentley and Elle King

Forever Country by Artists of Then, Now & Forever

May We All by Florida Georgia Line and Tim McGraw

Setting The World On Fire by Kenny Chesney and P!nk

Think Of You by Chris Young and Cassadee Pope

Songwriter Of The Year