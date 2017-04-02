Academy Of Country Music (ACM) Awards 2017 will kick off with live broadcast from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 2, at 8pm EST. It will be co-hosted by Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley.
The annual event will feature star-studded performances by big names from the music industry, including celebrity couples Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. American country duo Florida Georgia Line will also set the stage on fire with Backstreet Boys.
Apart from declaring the winners of 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards, the musical night will also highlight the fashion statements of the celebrity attendees through red carpet arrivals.
Also Read: Is THIS photo proof that Miley Cyrus married Liam Hemsworth in a secret ceremony?
Where to watch ACM Awards 2017 live online: The award night will be broadcast live on CBS from 8pm EST onwards. Click here to watch the star-studded event live online. It will also be available online here.
Hangin with our friend, and the MOST nominated artist at the @ACMawards @KeithUrban #Congrats pic.twitter.com/TgRNDWiSFn— John Rich (@johnrich) 2 April 2017
Performances to check out: Contemporary Christian artist Lauren Daigle will be performing Back To God with host Reba McEntire, Thomas Rhett will team up with Maren Morris for the song Craving You, Dierks Bentley and Cole Swindell will set the stage on fire with Flatliner, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban will be performing their single The Fighter.
ALERT: @ChrisStapleton will debut NEW music on the #ACMs tonight! Tune in at 8/7c on @CBS to hear it for yourself. pic.twitter.com/3pfJ7gjfim— ACM Awards (@ACMawards) 2 April 2017
The dream team is back together again!!! Rehearsals are done and we can't wait to rock the @ACMawards with @FLAGAline tomorrow ? pic.twitter.com/HtIJrgncGo— backstreetboys (@backstreetboys) 2 April 2017
Check out the complete list of nominees for ACM Awards 2017 below:
Entertainer Of The Year:
- Carrie Underwood
- Florida Georgia Line
- Jason Aldean
- Keith Urban
- Luke Bryan
Male Vocalist Of The Year
- Chris Stapleton
- Dierks Bentley
- Jason Aldean
- Keith Urban
- Thomas Rhett
Female Vocalist Of The Year
- Carrie Underwood
- Kacey Musgraves
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Maren Morris
- Miranda Lambert
Vocal Duo Of The Year
- Big & Rich
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Maddie & Tae
Vocal Group Of The Year
- Eli Young Band
- Lady Antebellum
- Little Big Town
- Old Dominion
- Rascal Flatts
New Female Vocalist Of The Year
- Maren Morris - Winner
- Brandy Clark
- Cam
- Lauren Alaina
New Male Vocalist Of The Year
- Jon Pardi - winner
- Brett Young
- Chris Janson
- Chris Lane
- Kane Brown
New Vocal Duo or Group Of The Year
- Brothers Osborne - winner
- A Thousand Horses
- Dan + Shay
- LoCash
- Maddie & Tae
Album Of The Year
- Black by Dierks Bentley
- Dig Your Roots by Florida Georgia Line
- Hero by Maren Morris
- Ripcord by Keith Urban
- The Weight of These Wings by Miranda Lambert
Single Record Of The Year
- Blue Ain't Your Color by Keith Urban
- H.O.L.Y. by Florida Georgia Line
- Humble And Kind by Tim McGraw
- My Church by Maren Morris
- Vice by Miranda Lambert
Song Of The Year
- Blue Ain't Your Color by Keith Urban
- Die A Happy Man by Thomas Rhett
- Humble And Kind by Tim McGraw
- Kill A Word by Eric Church
- Tennessee Whiskey by Chris Stapleton
- Vice by Miranda Lambert
Video Of The Year
- Fire Away by Chris Stapleton
- Forever Country by Artists of Then, Now & Forever
- Humble And Kind by Tim McGraw
- Peter Pan by Kelsea Ballerini
- Vice by Miranda Lambert
Vocal Event Of The Year
- Different For Girls by Dierks Bentley and Elle King
- Forever Country by Artists of Then, Now & Forever
- May We All by Florida Georgia Line and Tim McGraw
- Setting The World On Fire by Kenny Chesney and P!nk
- Think Of You by Chris Young and Cassadee Pope
Songwriter Of The Year
- Lori McKenna - winner
- Hillary Lindsey
- Luke Laird
- Lori McKenna
- Shane McAnally