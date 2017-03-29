Watch a Boeing passenger jet go up in flames at Peru airport

A Boeing 737-300 jet operated by Peruvian Airlines went up in flames upon landing at Francisco Carle Airport near the Andean town of Jauja in central Peru on Tuesday (28 March) after it veered off course on the runway. All 141 people on board were evacuated safely before the fire spread to the fuselage. No serious injuries were reported. The right wing of the plane scrapped the runway, which may have triggered the fire, Interior Minister Carlos Basombrio said. The incident took place at about 4.30pm local time (9.30pm GMT).