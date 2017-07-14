The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched an enquiry after a video showing nine models standing on an air strip while a private plane took off from right behind them surfaced on the social media on Friday.

Though the DGCA has not revealed as to where this risky stunt was enacted, it has begun a probe for the violation of the aviation security rules.

Models stood on airstrip as pvt plane took off from right behind them,DGCA Sources say probe has begun for aviation security rules violation pic.twitter.com/CjP5WHPkjd — ANI (@ANI_news) July 14, 2017

Being or standing anywhere near to an aircraft is very dangerous as jet blasts or rapid air movement produced by the jet engines can severely injure and even kill people.

Last week 5 passengers onboard a Delhi-Mumbai IndiGo flight, which was preparing for take-off, sustained minor injuries after a window pane shattered due to jet blast from a SpiceJet plane approaching the parking bay.

In another case, a 57-year-old woman in New Zealand died after a powerful jet blast knocked her down while she was watching the planes take off at Princess Juliana International Airport last week.