In a thrilling event in Brazil, a group of 245 adventurists jumped off a 98-foot tall bridge in an attempt to set a new world record in rope jumping. The death-defying event took place on Sunday (22 October) on a bridge in Hortolandia, about 68 miles northwest of Sao Paulo city. A previous attempt by another Brazilian group in April 2016 had 149 participants.
Watch: 245 Thrill-seekers jump off a bridge in Brazil for world record
- October 24, 2017 14:25 IST
