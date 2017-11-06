20th Century Boy And Girl, the MBC romantic comedy drama, will be back with two new episodes this Monday, November 6, at 10 pm KST.

Episodes 17 and 18 will revolve around the relationship between actress Sa Jin Jin and her childhood friend Gong Ji Won, who is an investment banker.

The preview shows Sa Jin Jin furiously confronting Gong Ji Won. "Ji Won, how could you never visit me while I'm sick?" the actress asks her childhood friend. He replies: "I had to move my stuff and I was busy with work. I have been so out of it, so I could not visit you there."

The promo for episodes 17 and 18 of 20th Century Boy And Girl then shows Han A Reum and Jang Young Sim asking Gong Ji Won about his relationship with Sa Jin Jin.

"You like Jin Jin, don't you? Are you going to give up if your brother likes her too?" the two ladies ask the investment banker.

Watch the trailer below:

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from the production team revealed that the scene between Gong Ji Won, Han A Reum and Jang Young Sim is very important for the story.

"This scene is a very important one where Han Ah Reum and Jang Young Shim, who can read Sa Jin Jin's mind through a gaze alone, ask Gong Ji Won about his true feelings while hinting at their intentions to help him. The characters' fast-changing expressions and the conversation that shifts between being comical and serious will be refreshingly fun to watch," Soompi quoted the source.

Click here to watch 20th Century Boy And Girl episodes 17 and 18 live online tonight at 10 pm KST on MBC.

The latest episodes of the Korean mini-series will also be available online on various streaming sites, such as Viki and DramaFever.