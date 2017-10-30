20th Century Boy And Girl, the MBC romantic comedy drama that is also known as Children Of 20th Century, will be back with episodes 13 and 14 this Monday, October 30, at 10 pm KST.

The upcoming episodes will focus on the love triangle between actress Sa Jin Jin, investment banker Gong Ji Won and former idol Anthony.

While the investment banker is looking forward to rekindle romance with the actress, she is more excited about spending time with the former idol.

Since Anthony is also a secret admirer of Sa Jin Jin, it remains to be seen if the two brothers will become rivals because of her.

Viewers will have to tune in to MBC on Monday night at 10 pm KST to know more about it.

Meanwhile, the promo for 20th Century Boy And Girl episodes 13 and 14 teases a blossoming romance between Sa Jin Jin and Anthony.

In the preview, the actress asks the former idol: "DiCaprio's new movie is in the theatre. Do you want to watch it?" The video then shows Gong Ji Won planning a movie date with Sa Jin Jin.

When the actress tells her childhood friend she is going out with his stepbrother, it makes him upset. "Everyone that I love leaves me. My wedding was called off," he says.

The preview also features a press conference of We Got Married, wherein Sa Jin Jin and Anthony interacts with the reporters.

A reporter asks the former idol: "Did you think Jin Jin helped you get the spotlight?" He replies: "I never had such thoughts after I met her. I became her fan."

Watch the trailer here:

The latest episodes of the Korean mini-series will also be available online on various streaming sites, such as Viki and DramaFever.

The latest episodes of the Korean mini-series will also be available online on various streaming sites, such as Viki and DramaFever.