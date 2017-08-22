Directed by David F Sandberg, horror movie Annabelle: Creation recently opened in the theatres. And, the movie which is a part of the Conjuring universe garnered much acclaim worldwide as the scariest movie ever. And, it proved to be true when a Brazilian woman became hysterical while watching the movie.

Although the incident is hard to believe, a short video is making the rounds of internet showing the 20-year-old woman screaming, crying, and also laughing uncontrollably outside the theatre in Teresina, Brazil.

In the video, the woman began punching herself in the face while her friends tried calming her down. However, she had to be taken to the hospital after she became hysterical.

The video has been shared on social media over 17,000 times. An audio message by a woman, which is being shared with the video, explains the matter, saying, "It was at the moment when the devil appeared. She started hitting herself with punches to her own head, and threw herself on the floor.

"Other people in the shopping centre got together to try to control her, I became really scared."

Firemen reportedly used a wheelchair to remove the unidentified woman from the Shopping mall. Later an ambulance took her to a hospital in the city, located in Brazil's northeastern state of Piaui.