In a shocking incident, Mykel Peterson, a four-year-old boy from Washington, died after visiting his dentist. He had undergone invasive dental surgery and an anaesthesia overdose is believed to be the main cause behind his death.

Thmeka Curry, Mykel's mother, stated that she was numb and still can't believe that her son is no more, according to a CNN report.

The preschooler had to get crowns put on his teeth. Mykel was given a shot of anaesthesia and the anaesthesiologist then asked Thmeka to wait outside and carried out the surgery.

Mykel was later shifted to the recovery room where he was expected to come back to his senses. They were waiting for Mykel to gain consciousness and wake up, but that never happened.

Thmeka then saw that the anaesthesiologist started to check pulse of the little boy. She was asked to leave the room again, after this the doctor put a mask on the boy's face and tried to revive him. Thmeka was still unaware of what was going on.

When the compressions didn't work, Mykel was taken to another hospital located nearby in an ambulance, but he couldn't be saved.

Mykel was going to turn five soon. The exact cause of his death remains a mystery, and the Washington State Department of Health is looking into the matter.

After Mykel's death, a statement was released by Must Love Kids Pediatric Dentistry, which said that they were devastated by this incident and the specifics regarding this matter would be discussed with outside medical experts.