The SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launch that took place last week is said to be a hoax by a flat-earther, who even claimed that Elon Musk has been "groomed" to fool people and make them believe that inter-galactic travel is actually possible.

The 30-year-old flat-earther named Justin Harvey saw the rocket launch take place from his home in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday, and is convinced that the SpaceX craft ended up landing in the Atlantic Ocean.

This launch and other explorations are believed to be a big hoax by Harvey. According to him, they were created to distract everyone from the prevalence of other lands beyond an "ice ring" that surrounds our planet at the North and South poles.

"I thought, there's another typical rocket launch, I've seen plenty of them. I didn't think too much of it," Harvey was quoted by Metro US as saying.

"I personally don't believe in space travel, so I thought it was humorous at first, and then I was anxious to see the videos later, and see how real it looked. Even Elon himself claimed that it didn't look very real," he added.

"Most of the time the rockets do a parabolic curve, over to the Atlantic Ocean, and they're most likely retrieved out of the water. They always go over and out, because what goes up must come down, and there is no outer space."

The government might have picked Elon Musk after he sold his company PayPal, a company that Justin said was apparently boosting civilian space travel.

"Was he picked up as his PayPal thing, and then groomed into being the so-called first civilian space agency to try and take some pressure of NASA and make it seem like we are progressing with civilian space travel? I think that may be the case," Harvey was quoted by Metro as saying.

Harvey works as a driver for Uber and Lyft. According to him 1 percent of the world's top-class people exert control by keeping the real shape of Earth a secret.

"It's about control, and control of information. We all know knowledge is power. If we don't have the knowledge, and people in control of the world have all the knowledge, then we're blind, dumb sheep, walking aimlessly," Harvey said.

"We can't have a very good grip on things if we don't know where we are, who we are, where we came from, and I think they could be hiding more land, resources, knowledge, possibly the creator, and the origin of our existence. No one ever tries to leave earth. We don't think we can, unless we're an astronaut."

Harvey, who has been a flat-earther for the past two years, calls the International Space Station (ISS) "International Fake Station" and also says that the presence of bubbles during spacewalks is evidence that they are filmed on Earth in an underwater tank.

He is also a regular air-traveler who says Earth has no curvature and being 35,000 feet in the air proves that Earth has a flat horizon. He even says jets fly parallel to the ground.

Harvey said Antarctic explorer Admiral Richard E Byrd had stated that there is a land beyond the South Pole, but it is not revealed what might lie there.

"It's not allowed for people to make independent exploration of Antarctica. You can't go there unless you're on a government approved project, or very expensive tourist trip, and those are very contained trips," Byrd said.

"There's a land as big as America at the other end of the south pole that no one has ever seen before. It's really a mystery what's beyond there."