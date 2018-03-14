Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is no less than a celebrity now as she gets a lot of attention from the paparazzi wherever she goes. However, the lady was reportedly ignored in the absence of her hubby by close friends during an award show.

According to DNA report, Mira was not paid any attention at a recent award function where she went without Shahid as the latter was busy shooting for a film.

Mira remained seated alone at a table, and even people who had attended Shahid's birthday bash last year, did not bother to greet the actor's wife, the report said.

"Mira was quietly sitting on one table. She had gone to collect the award on behalf of her hubby. Shahid couldn't be there since he's stationed in Tehri for his next film. Nobody even walked up to her and exchanged the customary hellos, except a few. The funny thing is some of them were those who had attended Shahid's birthday party last year," the publication quoted a source as saying.

However, Mira was unaffected by the cold treatment as she stayed there calmly for some time, collected the award, and left the venue, the report added.

Meanwhile, there were rumors that the producers of Woh Kaun Thi? remake are willing to rope in Shahid for the male lead in the film. KriArj Entertainment has acquired the remake rights of the classic thriller. However, there has not been any official confirmation on the cast of the upcoming film.

Shahid is on cloud nine with the success of Padmaavat that also featured Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film did not just win the box office battle but had also received appreciation from the critics.

The actor will next be seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu starring Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead. They are currently shooting for the film in Uttarakhand. This is their second film after Haider.