Parvatii Nair has stated that the reports of the actress being sexually harassed in a cab in Chennai are fake and clarified that there was no incident of any "misbehavior" by the driver.

The Kerala actress had slammed Ola Cabs after being upset with their service Thursday, March 8. But it was misinterpreted by a website which led to a lot of confusion among her fans.

Clearing it, Parvatii tweeted, "Fake news ! The driver was just impolite n rude n the ola gps had errors so he drove the wrong way . There was no other misbehaviour from his side so plz stop manipulating News [sic]."

Sharing her plight on Twitter about the cab service, Parvatii Nair posted, "Ola in chenani is pathetic. It's not News . The driver on booking prime did not even know it was a prime being booked . He thought it's a mini n stops at a random wrong place saying that's the location when it was no where close to it [sic]."

"This is the voice of several people m not just FYI. It's the Duty of the service provider to keep a tab on the quality . And so they WILL ane blamed . This one tweet has made the company take new action ( apparently ) and have some new policies [sic]." she added.

On the professional front, the actress is currently working in Mohanlal-starrer Neerali. The shooting of the movie has been progressing at a brisk pace. It is directed by Ajoy Varma and will hit the screens in May.

Apart from this flick, she will be part of Adivi Sesh's Telugu flick, which is said to be the remake of Hindi movie Two States.