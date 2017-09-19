It seems Pakistan is not just known for producing world-class fast bowlers, but is slowly turning into a cradle of lookalikes of Indian cricket stars.

Virat Kohli doppleganger was spotted at a famous pizza outlet in Karachi earlier this year.

It's Jasprit Bumrah's time now.

A dead ringer of the 24-year-old Indian pacer was spotted in Lahore during the historic three-match T20I series between Pakistan and ICC World XI recently.

Notably, Pakistan cricket fans took to social media to express their disappointment over the absence of Indian stars, including Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, in the ICC World XI side that toured Lahore in a bid to help resume international cricket in the terror-stricken country.

A fan page of the Pakistan cricket team on Facebook, Green Team Pakistan, came up with a witty post that thanked Bumrah (the lookalike) for visiting the country before taking a sly dig at the Indian cricketer.

"Thank you Jasprit Bumrah for came Pakistan to watch Pakistan vs World XI matches. You always support Pakistan in Big Events (sic)," the post, referring to the India pacer's infamous no-ball during Pakistan's 180 run-win over India in the Champions Trophy final, read.

Check out the stunning resemblance here

Bumrah gifted Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman an early life in the title match of the Champions Trophy by bowling a no-ball. The latter made full use of the opportunity to hurt India as he helped his team post 338 on the board.

In reply, India were bundled out for 158 despite a valiant knock from Hardik Pandya.