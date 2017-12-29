It is India's first-ever superstar Rajesh Khanna's 75th birth anniversary on December 29, and the entire nation is remembering the legend's contribution to the world of entertainment.

Rajesh, who was fondly called Kaka, had passed away on July 18, 2012, after a prolonged illness. He was reportedly suffering from cancer and was admitted to a hospital multiple times until he breathed his last at his bungalow Aashirwad.

Although he was one of the most loved and celebrated Bollywood actors, Rajesh also had a series of controversies associated with him. He was considered to be one of the most charming personalities on screen, but many had alleged that Rajesh is an arrogant person in real life.

So, he was once asked at Rajat Kapoor's Aap Ki Adalat if he is arrogant as claimed by many. The Bawarchi actor responded to the question saying that the public knows everything and if he was arrogant, he would not have received so much love and the superstar status.

"I would just ask if I am arrogant, how come all these producers made so many films with me. My fans who turned this actor into a superstar would have never accepted me if I was arrogant. If I was arrogant people would not have made me a Lok Sabha member because if someone is arrogant, that arrogance is visible. And this public knows everything and understand everything," Rajesh had said, following which the audience started clapping for his response.

Watch the video here:

Remembering the late #RajeshKhanna on his birth anniversary. He once said in #AapKiAdalat show - " ये पब्लिक है, सब जानती है. " pic.twitter.com/CdKxUgA4pm — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) December 29, 2017

Rajesh is the only Bollywood actor ever who holds the record of 15 consecutive solo hit movies from 1969 to 1971. He appeared in over 168 feature films and 12 short films. He was honoured with Padma Bhushan after his demise and was officially declared as the First Superstar of Indian Cinema at the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Awards in 2013.