The murder of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh has sent shock waves across the country. People have been demanding a speedy investigation into the matter so that the culprits can be nabbed at the earliest. However, there are some who suspect that Gauri's death was foreseen by a group of people.

Known for her critical stand against the right-wing politics, Gauri was shot dead on Tuesday evening at her residence in Bengaluru. Unknown assailants reportedly fired as many as seven bullets at her, and she was hit at forehead and chest regions.

As soon as the news of Gauri's death broke, series of condolences started pouring in on social media. Many took to the streets with placards to protest against the brutal murder, demanding immediate action against the killers.

However, the immediacy with which the protests were held raised doubts in the minds of some. Some renowned personalities and some commoners as well have expressed suspicion that Gauri's death was anticipated by many.

Soon after the news of the scribe's murder made headlines, many came out in the streets with well-designed placards, protesting against the crime, and demanding justice for the deceased. This made people like Sonam Mahajan and columnist Shefali Vaidya made some tweets, suspecting that some people were aware of the attack even before it happened.

"Shocking alacrity shown by liberals in #GauriLankesh case, they were out with placards within minutes of her death. Did they see this comin?" tweeted Sonam, who is known for being a strong supporter of BJP.

"The alacrity w which protests were organised in #Bengaluru after #GauriLankesh murder makes one wonder, were sm ppl anticipating her death?" tweeted Shefali. While some disagreed with their observation, many others reciprocated to the duo's thoughts. Check the tweets here:

Shocking alacrity shown by liberals in #GauriLankesh case, they were out with placards within minutes of her death. Did they see this comin? — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) September 6, 2017

The alacrity w which protests were organised in #Bengaluru after #GauriLankesh murder makes one wonder, were sm ppl anticipating her death? — Shefali Vaidya (@ShefVaidya) September 6, 2017

It was almost as if, everyone was ready with their response and as soon as the report was broken they pressed the button. — Amit Mangal (@Mangal_Amit1) September 6, 2017

my thoughts exactly. Placards already available with different designs and prints.!!!https://t.co/SUbTTYMs1M — Siddhesh Jog (@SidAceJog) September 6, 2017

Yaaaa....posters, placards, etc. were all ready so fast — RajeshPattani (@Chirkutswamy) September 6, 2017

It's always this way. Remember Anitha, Vemula, Not in my name, Award wapsi to say a few — Rajeshwar1957 (@Rajeshwar19571) September 6, 2017

Exactly. I wonder how many Knew her name . I live in Bengaluru. Never heard of her. — Na hilla tu na hilla (@AmroodRasgulla) September 6, 2017

Yes and the high level of coordination, it seems the organisers were aware from before. — Dr. Arvind C Kacker (@bestentdoc) September 6, 2017

Articulate Placards were ready in hours multiple cities. How. — Snehal D (@hpsneh) September 6, 2017

Don't talk rubbish! Koi mare to kitne time ka wait kre? Aap batao? — Suresh Kr Bijarniya (@cric_SKB) September 6, 2017

The murder of Gauri has triggered uproar on social media and across Karnataka. A lot of blame games are happening as it is becoming a political issue. Tell us what you think in the comments below.