The murder of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh has sent shock waves across the country. People have been demanding a speedy investigation into the matter so that the culprits can be nabbed at the earliest. However, there are some who suspect that Gauri's death was foreseen by a group of people.

Known for her critical stand against the right-wing politics, Gauri was shot dead on Tuesday evening at her residence in Bengaluru. Unknown assailants reportedly fired as many as seven bullets at her, and she was hit at forehead and chest regions.

As soon as the news of Gauri's death broke, series of condolences started pouring in on social media. Many took to the streets with placards to protest against the brutal murder, demanding immediate action against the killers.

However, the immediacy with which the protests were held raised doubts in the minds of some. Some renowned personalities and some commoners as well have expressed suspicion that Gauri's death was anticipated by many.

Soon after the news of the scribe's murder made headlines, many came out in the streets with well-designed placards, protesting against the crime, and demanding justice for the deceased. This made people like Sonam Mahajan and columnist Shefali Vaidya made some tweets, suspecting that some people were aware of the attack even before it happened.

Protests of Gauri Lankesh Murder at Town Hall, Bengaluru

"Shocking alacrity shown by liberals in #GauriLankesh case, they were out with placards within minutes of her death. Did they see this comin?" tweeted Sonam, who is known for being a strong supporter of BJP.

"The alacrity w which protests were organised in #Bengaluru after #GauriLankesh murder makes one wonder, were sm ppl anticipating her death?" tweeted Shefali. While some disagreed with their observation, many others reciprocated to the duo's thoughts. Check the tweets here:

The murder of Gauri has triggered uproar on social media and across Karnataka. A lot of blame games are happening as it is becoming a political issue. Tell us what you think in the comments below.