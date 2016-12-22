The United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that the terror attacks in Berlin and Turkey's Ankara were terrible but he also went on to say that he has been proven right about his proposal to curb the immigration of Muslim population into the United States.

When Trump was asked about the truck attack that killed at least 12 people at a Christmas market in Berlin and the Russian ambassador's assassination in Ankara, the President-Elect said, "What's going on is terrible, terrible."

Trump was also asked whether the recent attacks would affect his plans to put a ban on Muslim immigrants in America or his proposal of instating a registry for immigrants from Muslim countries, he said, "You know my plans. All along, I've been proven to be right. 100% correct. What's happening is disgraceful." He made the statement outside his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

The Republican billionaire, during his election campaign, had proposed a temporary ban on Muslims coming to the United States as one of the ways to curb terror attacks in the nation. His proposal drew widespread criticism from America and from other countries as well. After winning the US elections, he also proposed of a registry for all Muslims coming in from war-ravaged countries, to keep a track of them.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio even threatened to sue Trump if he tried to impose a registry in the region. De Blasio said in November that he would sue the federal government if Donald Trump's administration proceeded with its plan of asking all the Muslims to register.

Islamic State (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for the Berlin attack and the police officer who killed the Russian envoy was heard saying that he killed the diplomat for the bloodshed in Syria's Aleppo. Russia has helped the Bashar al-Assad government battle against the rebels in Syria and Russian airstrikes have killed hundreds of civilians in the process.

Shortly after the Berlin attack, Trump blamed ISIS and other Islamist militants who "continually slaughter Christians in their communities and places of worship as part of their global jihad".