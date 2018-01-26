In 2016, Deepika Padukone made it to the list of the 10 highest-paid actresses in the world with earnings of $10 million. However, she was dropped from the list last year.

But it looks like she will again rise to the top: The actress recently revealed that she was paid more than the male stars in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's recently-released magnum opus Padmaavat.

Deepika recently appeared on Neha Dhupia's celebrity talk show BFFs with Vogue with her sister Anisha Padukone, and was asked during the Say It or Strip It segment how much she was paid for Padmaavat.

Deepika chose to avoid answering the question and took off her earnings instead. When host Neha prodded the actress and asked whether she was paid more than Ranveer and Shahid, the Bajirao Mastani actress answered in the affirmative.

It will sound a bit unusual as there has always been an open debate about pay disparity according to gender in Bollywood, and how actresses get paid less than their male counterparts.

But it looks like the Hindi film industry now no longer practises this and has started treating every actor equally. Not to forget, the pay scale might vary according to the actor's stardom and his/her capability of pulling the audience to theatres.

Meanwhile, Padmaavat has been facing the ire of Rajput organisations who are constantly protesting against the film.

However, Bollywood trade analysts have been predicting that the movie will earn a huge amount in the upcoming week and might become one of the highest grossing movies of the year.